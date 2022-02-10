Bangladesh

Irregularities in recruitment

PUST VC freed after 4 hours of confinement

Prothom Alo English Desk
Teachers and students of Pabna University of Science Technology (PUST) confined vice chancellor M Rostom Ali over allegations of irregularities in recruitment process, reports UNB.

The VC was locked in his office room at the university until around 5:30pm.

Rowshan Yazdani, inspector (investigation) of Pabna police station, said the university VC was released with the intervention of police.

Police were deployed on the campus after being informed, he added.

Md Abdul Alim, associate professor of Bangla department of PUST, said, "The VC has recruited some 101 people through a corrupt process.”

He also blamed the VC of nepotism and corruption.

Professor Abdul Alim has solely conducted several hunger strikes and sit-ins demanding an end to these irregularities of the authority.

Some other teachers from different departments of the university on Thursday also alleged the VC of recruiting unskilled people and conducting irregularities in other sectors too.

