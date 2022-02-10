PUST VC freed after 4 hours of confinement

Md Abdul Alim, associate professor of Bangla department of PUST, said, "The VC has recruited some 101 people through a corrupt process.”

He also blamed the VC of nepotism and corruption.

Professor Abdul Alim has solely conducted several hunger strikes and sit-ins demanding an end to these irregularities of the authority.

Some other teachers from different departments of the university on Thursday also alleged the VC of recruiting unskilled people and conducting irregularities in other sectors too.