Putin terms Bangabandhu as ‘outstanding’ political leader

Russian president Vladimir Putin in his congratulatory message marking the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s independence and the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has termed Bangabandhu as an “outstanding” political leader.

“Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the 50th anniversary on the declaration of independence of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. This symbolic, that on these days, your country celebrates the centenary of the birth of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, an outstanding political leader, the founder of Bangladesh,” he said.

The message read out by Russian ambassador in Dhaka Alexander Ignatov was screened at the concluding ceremony of the 10-day special programme at the national parade ground in Dhaka marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of the country’s independence on Friday.