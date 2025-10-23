Not worried about political parties' remarks: Asif Nazrul
Law adviser Asif Nazrul on Thursday said the interim government is not worried about political parties’ occasional remarks questioning the neutrality of advisers, noting that such comments may stem from ‘political strategy or genuine concerns’.
“We don’t take this seriously. We have a very cordial relationship with them. When I talk to them (political leaders), I feel like they are very happy with our activities, at least BNP and Jamaat look so,” he told reporters at the Foreign Service Academy when his attention was drawn regarding recent remarks made by political leaders.
Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam also spoke at the briefing where the outcomes of the Council of Adviser’s meeting were shared.
Asif Nazrul said the three key political stakeholders - BNP, Jamaat and NCP (former student leaders) - had given their consent for each adviser who joined the Council of Advisers. “That I know,” he added.
He said political leaders occasionally make such remarks and there might be ‘political strategy or genuine concerns’ behind such remarks. “You would have been surprised if you saw how cordial our relations actually are.”
“Sometimes we wonder what they truly want to say… sometimes they make demands like this. We are not worried about that,” the law adviser said.
He also said the advisers are committed to completing their responsibilities and leaving office as soon as possible. “We are now in such a situation.”
BNP senior leader Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury on Wednesday urged the interim government to fully embody the role and principles of a caretaker administration by removing controversial advisers, aiming to ensure neutrality and facilitate a peaceful transition through a credible national election.
“My request is that the interim government should, as soon as possible, move into full caretaker mode and act according to the spirit and features of a caretaker administration. By doing that, and holding a proper election, we can ensure a smooth and peaceful transition,” he said.
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami also raised objections to several advisers to Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus during a meeting with him on Wednesday evening at the state guesthouse Jamuna.
“We did not raise concerns about all advisers - only a few. We said some people around you (the Chief Adviser) mislead you. We have confidence in you, but we believe some individuals close to you are working in favour of a particular party. You should remain cautious about them,” Jamaat’s Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher told reporters after the meeting.
National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam also urged the Chief Adviser to ensure that the government operates neutrally ahead of the national elections and to take necessary action regarding any advisers accused of bias or corruption.