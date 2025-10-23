Not worried about political parties' remarks: Asif Nazrul

Law adviser Asif Nazrul on Thursday said the interim government is not worried about political parties’ occasional remarks questioning the neutrality of advisers, noting that such comments may stem from ‘political strategy or genuine concerns’.

“We don’t take this seriously. We have a very cordial relationship with them. When I talk to them (political leaders), I feel like they are very happy with our activities, at least BNP and Jamaat look so,” he told reporters at the Foreign Service Academy when his attention was drawn regarding recent remarks made by political leaders.

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam also spoke at the briefing where the outcomes of the Council of Adviser’s meeting were shared.