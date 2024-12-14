Retired officials also being engaged to mange traffic in Dhaka

Retired members of the military and various law enforcement agencies are being tasked with managing traffic in Dhaka.

The home ministry has decided to involve retired members, who have experience in traffic control during their service, in community policing.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has already begun compiling a list of retired members who worked in traffic departments across different forces.

Home ministry officials said that retired members of government forces, aged 50 or below, will be brought back into service.

This list includes members from the Armed Forces Division, the Police Department, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Ansar and VDP, Bangladesh Navy, and the Air Force.

The responsibility of compiling this list has been assigned to the DMP.

This decision was made during the fourth meeting of the law and order advisory council on 24 November. The convener of this committee is home adviser Lieutenant General (Retd.) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury.