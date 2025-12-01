Corruption has engulfed the entire society: Judge’s observation in verdict
In the verdict of a corruption case involving the allocation of plots by the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) under the Purbachal New Town Project, the judge observed that corruption has now become a disease. Corruption has engulfed the entire society.
The verdict was delivered around 11:00 am today, Monday, by Md Rabiul Alam, Judge of Dhaka’s Special Judge Court-4.
In the case, the court sentenced British MP Tulip Siddiq to two years in prison, ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to five years, and her sister Sheikh Rehana to seven years. The remaining 14 accused of the case were each sentenced to five years’ imprisonment.
While delivering the verdict, the judge further observed that society must resist corruption and stand firm against it.