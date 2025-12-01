Corruption has engulfed the entire society: Judge’s observation in verdict

In the verdict of a corruption case involving the allocation of plots by the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) under the Purbachal New Town Project, the judge observed that corruption has now become a disease. Corruption has engulfed the entire society.

The verdict was delivered around 11:00 am today, Monday, by Md Rabiul Alam, Judge of Dhaka’s Special Judge Court-4.