Tulip sentenced to 2 years, Rehana to 7 years, Hasina to 5 years in prison

The verdict was delivered at 11:00 am today, Monday, by Judge Md Rabiul Alam of Dhaka’s Special Judge Court-4. The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case on 13 January, accusing 17 people of corruption in Rajuk’s plot allocation under the Purbachal New Town Project.

According to the ACC, Tulip Siddiq used her position as an MP of the UK’s ruling Labour Party to secure plot allocations in the Purbachal project in the names of her mother Sheikh Rehana, sister Azmina Siddiq, and brother Radwan Mujib. Each of them received a 10-katha plot.

However, this particular case only mentions the plot allocation to Rehana, which is why Azmina and Radwan were not made accused here. The ACC has named them in two separate cases.