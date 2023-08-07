Another 12 districts, 123 upazilas to be declared free of homeless and landless

Another 12 districts and 123 upazilas are set to be declared having no homeless and landless people as 22,101 families are getting abodes under Ashrayan-2 project on Wednesday, reports UNB.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will make the announcement and open the distribution of the semi-pucca houses to the homeless and landless families through a videoconference from her official residence Ganabhaban.

"With the 12 districts and 123 upazilas, a total of 21 districts and 334 upazilas throughout the country are becoming as homeless and landless family-free ones on that day," said PM's principal secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah at a press conference in the prime minister's office on Monday.

He said the premier will hand over the keys of 22,101 houses along with the ownership documents of a two-decimal of lands to the families. Some 115,000 people will be rehabilitated in the houses on that day, he said.

The principal secretary said the PM has so far given houses to a total of 8,29,607 families under Ashrayan projects and other programmes. Some 4,148,035 people have been rehabilitated in the houses, he added.