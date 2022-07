Mustafigur and Azizul died on Thursday while Shahjahan and Foyzur passed away on Wednesday, according to the portal. Sirina breathed her last on 7 July while Abdul Mottalib and Rafiqul died on 4 July and 3 July respectively.

The causes of their deaths could not be immediately determined.

This year, around 60,256 Bangladeshis have performed hajj.