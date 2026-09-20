Minimum salary in government jobs is Tk 33,000, what's the maximum?

At a meeting of the Cabinet Committee chaired by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on 31 August, the proposal for the new pay structure was approved.

Under the new national pay structure, the salaries of government employees will have to be determined online. To do this, the required information must be entered through the “Pay Fixation” option of the government’s iBAS++ system. After the salary is fixed, the necessary documents must be submitted to the accounts office.

To apply online, employees will need their National ID, employment information, and the mobile phone number registered with iBAS++. If someone does not have an NID, they will have to update their date of birth and other information in their employment records before applying.

Minimum Salary

The new structure retains all 20 grades of government service. At the lowest grade or step, the basic salary is Tk 20,000, with a house rent allowance of 45 per cent, calculated at the minimum applicable rate. Employees will also receive Tk 3,000 as a medical allowance, Tk 600 as a transport allowance, Tk 500 as a tiffin allowance, and Tk 150 as a mobile phone allowance.

As a result, the minimum total salary for a government employee at the district and upazila levels, in Grade 20, will be Tk 33,250. In Dhaka, the house rent allowance is 60 per cent, bringing the total salary to Tk 36,250.

It is worth noting that under the wage structure announced in 2023, the minimum wage for workers in the country’s export-oriented garment sector was Tk 12,500.