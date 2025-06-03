Salahuddin seeks maximum punishment for enforced disappearance
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed has said he wants justice over his enforced disappearance.
Salahuddin said he would accept the trial if the perpetrators receive the maximum punishment.
The BNP leader said this after filing a complaint to the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) about his enforced disappearance. The BNP leader went to ICT chief prosecutor’s office at around 11:30am on Tuesday.
Salahuddin handed over the complaint to chief prosecutor Tajul Islam.
The BNP leader filed the complaint against ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and six others. Former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, former Inspectors General of Police Benazir Ahmed and AKM Shahidul Hoque, dismissed Major General Ziaul Ahsan, former Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia, and former Special Branch (SB) chief Monirul Islam are other accused in the complaint. In addition to these individuals, Salahuddin has made allegations against many other unidentified persons.
Salahuddin stated that he had intended to report the enforced disappearance allegations to the Chief Prosecutor's Office of the International Crimes Tribunal earlier, but delays occurred due to various engagements and time needed to collect evidence and documents.
He mentioned that not all individuals involved in his disappearance have yet been identified. He expressed hope that more names would emerge as the investigation proceeds.
In response to a question, Salahuddin said that he seeks justice and will accept whatever verdict the court delivers according to the law. However, he hopes that those involved will receive the maximum punishment, though the final decision lies with the court.
Salahuddin hopes that cases would be filed to ICT over all incidents of enforced disappearances, murder by police, judicial killings, torture by Awami League-backed criminals, or victims of crimes against humanity during the previous fascist regime would file.
He expressed hope that the government would provide increased logistical support and expand investigation teams to ensure smooth operation of the tribunal. He affirmed that the BNP would continue to offer full cooperation in this regard.
Salahuddin also remarked that the judiciary is currently independent, and he hopes that this judicial process will continue transparently, so that the public can see justice being served without bias. Public broadcast of the tribunal proceedings has already set a precedent, he noted.
A journalist asked Salahuddin whether the ICT would continue if the BNP comes to power in the future. He replied, “Absolutely. This is not only a promise of the BNP but a national aspiration, the aspiration born from the blood of the July martyrs—we must establish justice. All crimes committed under the previous government will be tried.”
Salahuddin was reportedly abducted from a house in Uttara, Dhaka, on 10 March in 2015, according to a statement from his wife Hasina Ahmed. The BNP alleged that members of the law enforcement agencies were responsible. At that time, Salahuddin was acting as the spokesperson for the BNP.
Later, on 11 May, 2015, he was found by local police in India’s Shillong. Indian police reported that Salahuddin was wandering aimlessly, and they detained him after receiving a call from the public.
Following his detention, Indian authorities filed a case under the Foreigners Act for entering the country without valid documents. On 22 July, 2015, a lower court in India formally charged him with illegal entry. In 2018, he was acquitted by the lower court. However, since the Indian government appealed the verdict, he was unable to return home.
On 28 February, 2023, Salahuddin was acquitted in the appeal as well. The court ordered that he be allowed to return to his home country. On 8 May, 2023, Salahuddin applied to the Assam state government for travel pass, stating that he had been stranded in India since 2015. He explained that his passport expired in July 2016 and that he had no opportunity to renew it due to his situation. He expressed his desire to return home and reunite with his family and people of the country.
The Awami League government was overthrown in a student-led mass uprising on 5 August last year. On the following day, Salahuddin received a travel pass to return home, and he finally returned to Bangladesh on 11 August.