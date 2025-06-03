Salahuddin seeks maximum punishment for enforced disappearance

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed has said he wants justice over his enforced disappearance.

Salahuddin said he would accept the trial if the perpetrators receive the maximum punishment.

The BNP leader said this after filing a complaint to the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) about his enforced disappearance. The BNP leader went to ICT chief prosecutor’s office at around 11:30am on Tuesday.

Salahuddin handed over the complaint to chief prosecutor Tajul Islam.

The BNP leader filed the complaint against ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and six others. Former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, former Inspectors General of Police Benazir Ahmed and AKM Shahidul Hoque, dismissed Major General Ziaul Ahsan, former Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia, and former Special Branch (SB) chief Monirul Islam are other accused in the complaint. In addition to these individuals, Salahuddin has made allegations against many other unidentified persons.

Salahuddin stated that he had intended to report the enforced disappearance allegations to the Chief Prosecutor's Office of the International Crimes Tribunal earlier, but delays occurred due to various engagements and time needed to collect evidence and documents.

He mentioned that not all individuals involved in his disappearance have yet been identified. He expressed hope that more names would emerge as the investigation proceeds.