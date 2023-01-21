BRTA to conduct mobile courts for drivers dope test soon

Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) will start conducting mobile courts for drivers dope test at bus stations across the country soon as drug addiction is thought to be one of the major factors for road accidents, an official said.

“We already made dope test mandatory to get or renew professional driving license. We are now working on two issues, one is to make it compulsory for non-professional drivers and another is to drive mobile courts for drivers’ dope test,” BRTA Director (Safety) Sheikh Mohammad Mahbub-e-Rabbani said.

He said BRTA will conduct mobile courts with its own allocation and it will start soon.

Leaders of transport owners’ association and transport workers, however, admitted that some bus and truck drivers take drugs which are responsible for reckless driving.

Road safety experts said proper and regular drug tests on drivers were essential as the possibilities of accidents increase when a driver taking drugs runs a vehicle.