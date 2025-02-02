Japan reaffirms support for Bangladesh interim govt

Japan Sunday reaffirmed its support for Bangladesh’s interim government and sought to increase bilateral engagement for a boost in businesses and development cooperation.

Ikuina Akiko, the Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, conveyed the message to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus as she called on him at the State Guest House Jamuna here.

“Japan values its relationship with Bangladesh and has consistently supported it. My visit is to convey our commitment towards supporting Bangladesh and further enhancing our bilateral relationship,” Akiko told the Chief Adviser.