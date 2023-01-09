127,000 Bangladeshis can perform Hajj this year: Govt

The government has signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia over Hajj, and it hopes that over 1,27,000 Bangladeshis will be able to perform Hajj this year.

The age limit for Hajj pilgrims has been lifted by the Saudi government – paving the way for people over 65 to go for the significant pilgrimage.

State minister for religious affairs Faridul Haque Khan and Saudi Hajj and Umrah affairs minister Tawfiq Bin Al Rabiah signed the agreement at 10:00am Monday in Saudi Arabia, on behalf of their respective countries, Abul Kashem Muhammad Shaheen, UNB quoted deputy secretary of the religious affairs ministry as saying.