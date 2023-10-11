Chief Justice advises HC justice to be thoughtful when speaking

Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan called High Court division justice Md Emdadul Hoque Azad to his office on Tuesday afternoon and advised him to be thoughtful when speaking in court.
Appellate Division justices were present at the time, confirmed a source from the Supreme Court administration to Prothom Alo.
The move came following High Court division justice Md Emdadul Hoque Azad’s remark that “You’ve turned the country into hell” at a deputy attorney general during the hearing on the acceptability of an appeal, filed by Adilur Rahman Khan, secretary to rights organisation Odhikar, and its director ASM Nasir Uddin on Tuesday morning.
Earlier in the day, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin went to the office of the Chief Justice and drew his attention to news reports regarding the statement of the HC justice.