You’ve turned country into hell, HC tells prosecution

“You’ve turned the country into hell,” remarked the High Court, addressing the state prosecution during the hearing of a case on Tuesday.
Justice Md Emdadul Hoque Azad said this during the hearing on the acceptability of an appeal filed by Adilur Rahman Khan, secretary to rights organisation Odhikar, and its director ASM Nasir Uddin.
A cyber tribunal in Dhaka sentenced Adilur and Nasir to two years imprisonment each in a case lodged under Section 57 of the Information and Communication Technology Act for an incident that took place a decade ago.
The court also fined them Tk 10,000 each, in default of which they will have to serve in jail for one more month.
Adilur and Nasir on 25 September filed an appeal against the sentences and sought bail. The matter was heard by a bench of the apex court.
