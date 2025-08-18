Eight fishermen rescued after drifting in Bay for 3 days

Members of the Coast Guard (CG) have rescued eight fishermen who were drifting in the Bay of Bengal for three days.

According to a CG statement issued Monday, the fishermen were given first aid and food before their boat was brought to the Harbaria riverbank.

Lt Com Siam-Ul-Haq, media officer of the CG, said fishing boat ‘FB Mayer Doa’ left for the sea with eight fishermen on 14 August.