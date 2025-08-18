Eight fishermen rescued after drifting in Bay for 3 days
Members of the Coast Guard (CG) have rescued eight fishermen who were drifting in the Bay of Bengal for three days.
According to a CG statement issued Monday, the fishermen were given first aid and food before their boat was brought to the Harbaria riverbank.
Lt Com Siam-Ul-Haq, media officer of the CG, said fishing boat ‘FB Mayer Doa’ left for the sea with eight fishermen on 14 August.
The trawler broke down due to a mechanical fault in mid-sea, leaving the fishermen stranded, reads the statement.
On 17 August, one of the fishermen called the CG’s emergency helpline 16111 when they came within mobile network coverage.
Responding to the call, a patrolling CG team located the trawler near buoy No-5 of the Mongla Fairway and rescued them.