Reform Commission on Women’s Affairs submits report to Dr Yunus
The Reform Commission on Women's Affairs on Saturday submitted its report to Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus.
The Commission members met the Chief Adviser at state guest house Jamuna and submitted the report.
In November last year, the interim government formed a 10-member Women's Affairs Reform Commission with Shireen Parveen Haque, a founding member of Nari Paksha, as its chief.
Other members of the commission are: Maheen Sultan, senior fellow, Brac Institute of Governance and Development; Sara Hossain, executive director, Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST); Fawzia Karim Firoze, president, Bangladesh National Women Lawyers Association; Kalpona Akter, president, Bangladesh Garment and Industrial Workers Federation; Dr Halida Hanum Akhter, women's health expert; Sumaiya Islam, executive director, Bangladesh Nari Sramik Kendra; Nirupa Dewan, former member, National Human Rights Commission; Ferdousi Sultana, former senior social development advisor, Asian Development Bank; and Nishita Zaman Niha, a student representative.
The commission took opinions from all stakeholders concerned to finalise its report.