India refrains from commenting on Bangladesh election under caretaker government

India wants the parliamentary election in Bangladesh to be held peacefully and free from violence in accordance with the plan.
Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi made this remark in reply to a question at the regular weekly briefing on Thursday.
The spokesperson said the election will be held in accordance with the expectations of the people of Bangladesh. The people will determine everything.
He, however, refrained from making any remark on the election under a caretaker government.
Various countries are quite vocal about the election in Bangladesh. The international community is making different remarks and providing suggestions.
The main opposition is also active about the election. Indian high commissioner in Bangladesh also held a meeting with the main opposition BNP after long.
After the meeting, BNP leaders said they hope a caretaker government will be formed ahead of the election.
When asked about the matter, Arindam Bagchi said various activities are being noticed centering the election in the country. Many people are making many remarks.
The international community is also making many remarks. But India is India. India's relation with Bangladesh is very close. Incidents in Bangladesh affect India.
The Indian foreign ministry spokesperson said the election and democratic process in Bangladesh will be followed in accordance with the expectation of the people of the country. India is closely observing the development in Bangladesh.
India is not in a position now to remark.
He said the election will be held as per plan and the voting will be peaceful.
The spokesperson declined to make any remark over the BNP leaders' statement on the caretaker government. He also declined to make any remark about the BNP leaders' meeting with the Indian high commissioner.