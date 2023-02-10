Repression of minorities continues to rise: Hindu Mahajote

Leaders of the minority community have protested against the damaging of Hindu temples in Baliadangi upazila of Thakurgaon and the eviction from Telegu colony in Jatrabari of the capital. They said that there was no abating on the repression of the religious minority in various parts of the country. It was simply on a steady rise.

The Hindu community leaders made these statements while staging a human chain programme Friday morning in front of the National Press Club. The Jatiya Hindu Mahajote organised this programme to protest the damaging of five temples and 14 idols in three unions of Baliadangi upazila on 5 February. A call was made from the human chain for speedy trial of those involved in the attack.

Presiding over the event, president of the Jatiya Hindu Mahajote, Probhas Chandra Roy, said there was been no abatement of the repression of the minorities all over the country. The Hindus are being oppressed in various ways, their houses are being set on fire.