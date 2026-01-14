Patient dies as vehicle intercepted by ‘ambulance racket’ for being rented from outside

An allegation has been made that an ambulance carrying a patient from Shariatpur Sadar Hospital to Dhaka was stopped on the road on two occasions yesterday, Tuesday.

The patient subsequently died before reaching a hospital in Dhaka.

The deceased has been identified as Jamshed Ali Dhali, 70, a resident of Kutubpur area in Damudya Upazila. He passed away on Tuesday afternoon.

Relatives of the deceased alleged that a group of 8–10 individuals, led by ambulance owner Suman Khan from the Shariatpur Sadar Hospital area, obstructed the ambulance for a total of approximately one and a half hours at Kotapara and Jamtala on the Dhaka–Shariatpur highway.

With the assistance of local residents, the ambulance was eventually released, and while being transported to the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital in Dhaka, Jamshed Ali died at around 4:00 pm.