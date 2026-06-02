UNHCR, humanitarian partners ask the world not to forget Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

UNHCR spokesperson Babar Baloch said, “This year, the world will mark nine years since the large-scale forced displacement of Rohingya refugees from Myanmar into Bangladesh. With our partners, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is calling on the international community not to forget the 1.2 million refugees in Bangladesh, most of them in camps in Cox’s Bazar,” reports a press release.

For decades, Rohingya people have been driven from their homes in Myanmar’s Rakhine State, with Bangladesh providing protection to successive movements of refugees since the late seventies. The largest influx came in August 2017, when some 750,000 Rohingya were forced to flee across the border. The generous support from Bangladesh and the international community has been critical in meeting their basic needs and providing protection, he added.