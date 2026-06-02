UNHCR, humanitarian partners ask the world not to forget Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh
UNHCR spokesperson Babar Baloch said, “This year, the world will mark nine years since the large-scale forced displacement of Rohingya refugees from Myanmar into Bangladesh. With our partners, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is calling on the international community not to forget the 1.2 million refugees in Bangladesh, most of them in camps in Cox’s Bazar,” reports a press release.
For decades, Rohingya people have been driven from their homes in Myanmar’s Rakhine State, with Bangladesh providing protection to successive movements of refugees since the late seventies. The largest influx came in August 2017, when some 750,000 Rohingya were forced to flee across the border. The generous support from Bangladesh and the international community has been critical in meeting their basic needs and providing protection, he added.
UNHCR’s call comes amid growing global instability and rising humanitarian pressures, which have forced difficult prioritisation and threatened essential services for vulnerable populations. Last month in Bangladesh, the United Nations and partners, coordinating with the Government of Bangladesh, called for renewed international support – appealing for USD 710.5 million to meet the most urgent needs of Rohingya refugees and local host communities. Despite growing needs, this hyper-prioritised appeal is 26 per cent less than last year, said he.
The UNHCR spokesperson further added that since 2017, humanitarian funding for the Rohingya refugee response has allowed Bangladesh to sustain life-saving assistance and make major progress in refugee education, health and protection. However, significant humanitarian needs persist and, without continued international solidarity, the plight of Rohingya families will deteriorate.
Amid sharp reductions in humanitarian and development support, Rohingya refugees remain largely reliant on aid. Limited economic opportunities and reduced assistance continue to impact households. The situation is more acute for vulnerable groups, including women and girls, people with disabilities, and older people, and some 150,000 new arrivals who fled renewed violence in Rakhine State since early 2024, added Babar Baloch.
As targeted violence, persecution and conflict inside Myanmar’s Rakhine State continue, hopes for a return to Myanmar are fading. More refugees are faced with desperate choices, including dangerous and often deadly sea journeys in search of opportunities in the region. 2025 was the deadliest year on record for such voyages, with nearly 900 Rohingya refugees reported missing or dead in the Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal, said he.
Against this backdrop, the appeal focuses on the most critical humanitarian needs. Investment in resilience and self-reliance is crucial to preserving dignity and hope and reducing long-term dependence on aid. The international community has rallied to support the hyper-prioritized appeal, now 60 per cent funded. Maintaining only minimum levels of humanitarian assistance risks generating more complex, severe and costly consequences, added the UNHCH spokesperson.
Babar Baloch also stated that until the conflict and violence stop, the international community must continue to stand in solidarity with refugees from Myanmar, including Rohingya refugees, and their host communities, providing humanitarian assistance and renewing efforts to allow voluntary, safe and dignified return.