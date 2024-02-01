Wedding joy turns into tears as two brothers killed in Goalanda road crash
A pall of gloom descended on a family following the tragic death of two brothers including a bridegroom in a road accident on Dhaka-Khulna highway in Goalanda upazila on Wednesday midnight.
The deceased were identified as Manirul Islam, 32 and bridegroom Saiful Islam Sumon, 27, —two sons of Moksed Sardar of Khankhanapur in sadar upazila.
The police said the accident occurred around 12:00am in front of Nabuosimuddinpara Government Primary School when a soil-laden truck hit a motorbike carrying the two siblings, leaving Manirul dead on the spot and Saiful injured.
Later, the injured was taken to a local hospital where the physicians declared Saiful dead.
Local people said Moksed Sarkar was taking preparation for wedding ceremonies of his two sons—Shamiul Islam and Saiful Islam Sumon at his residence.
The marriage ceremonies of Shamiul and Saiful were supposed to be held on Thursday and Friday respectively.
Saiful went to the Daulatdia ghat area to receive his elder brother Manirul who came from Dhaka to attend the marriage ceremonies and they met the tragic death while returning home from there.
The family members and relatives are now taking preparation for the burial of the two siblings.
M Al Mamud, sub-inspector of Goalanda Ahladipur highway police, said police seized the truck and a process is on to take legal steps in this regard.