Wedding joy turns into tears as two brothers killed in Goalanda road crash

A pall of gloom descended on a family following the tragic death of two brothers including a bridegroom in a road accident on Dhaka-Khulna highway in Goalanda upazila on Wednesday midnight.

The deceased were identified as Manirul Islam, 32 and bridegroom Saiful Islam Sumon, 27, —two sons of Moksed Sardar of Khankhanapur in sadar upazila.

The police said the accident occurred around 12:00am in front of Nabuosimuddinpara Government Primary School when a soil-laden truck hit a motorbike carrying the two siblings, leaving Manirul dead on the spot and Saiful injured.