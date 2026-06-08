RCC administrator not granted approval for France visit, engineer may go: PM

The Prime Minister issued his directive on Monday regarding the proposal. When asked about the matter, the Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Saleh Shibli confirmed it to Prothom Alo.

Regarding the proposal sent for learning about new energy-efficient street lighting technology, the Prime Minister made it clear that in the case of such visits, if necessary, relevant engineers may go, not administrators.

In the note on the proposal, the Prime Minister wrote that if an engineer gains knowledge in this area, it will be useful for Rajshahi City Corporation. Since the administrator of Rajshahi City Corporation is not an engineer, his visit carries no significance. Only the proposed Executive Engineer (Electricity) may go if necessary. It is noted that in future, collaboration with BUET and other engineering universities should be taken for such innovative work.