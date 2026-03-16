Prothom Alo’s explanation about image filename controversy
A discussion on social media on Sunday (15 March 2026), regarding a photograph published on Prothom Alo’s English online platform has come to our attention.
In the image’s URL file location, an extremely discourteous word had been used alongside the name of a respected individual.
Following an internal inquiry, Prothom Alo identified the involvement of one employee in the matter. The employee concerned has been dismissed from service due to involvement in activity contrary to Prothom Alo’s journalistic principles and professional standards.
We sincerely regret the unprofessional conduct of one of the staff members of Prothom Alo.