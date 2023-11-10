US wants elections in Bangladesh to take place in free, fair manner: State dept

The United States wants the upcoming national election in Bangladesh to be held in a free and fair manner.

US Department of State principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel made this remarks during a regular briefing on Thursday.

At the briefing, Vedant Patel was asked, with the support of the US, Bangladesh government took a zero-tolerance policy in combating terrorism and radicalism, media reporting the achievement positively contributes to the counterterrorism effort and national interest of the US. “How do you evaluate the achievement of the current government (of Bangladesh) about this matter?”