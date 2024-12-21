Arrest warrants issued for 19 absconding sailors

Arrest warrants have been issued for 19 sailors who are absconding with Continuous Discharge Certificates (CDC) from sea-going vessels.

A notice signed by director general at the department of shipping, commodore Mohammad Maksud Alam, disclosed the names of the sailors for whom the arrest warrants have been issued.

They are Md Sohanur Rahman, Md Ariful Islam, Abu Sufian, Mostafa Kamal, Iskandar Miji, Md Sanaullah, Md Anwaruzzaman, Md Abdul Quddus, Aminul Islam, Opi Hossain, Md Rafiqul Islam, Md Mizanur Rahman, Md Sheikh Alam, Md Mehedi Hasan, Md Al Amin, Md Imam Hossain, Enamul Haque, Md Imrul Hossain and Mohammad Ibrahim.

The notice urged people to provide any relevant information regarding the whereabouts of these sailors to the nearest police station or the shipping department.