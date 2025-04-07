23 dengue patients hospitalised in a day

Twenty three dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals across the country during the last 24 hours till this morning.

During the period, twelve patients were hospitalised in the Barisal division, six were admitted in the Chattogram division, and three were hospitalised in Dhaka South City Corporation, each was admitted in Dhaka North City Corporation and the Dhaka division hospitals, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

This year, the total number of cases rose to 1,977, while 14 deaths from dengue disease were reported during the same period.

In the last 24 hours, 23 dengue patients were discharged from different hospitals. Among the total cases, 1,872 patients have already been released, the DGHS statement added.

Last year, the country recorded 575 dengue-related deaths and a total of 1,100,214 dengue cases.