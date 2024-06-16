BGB DG visits St Martin’s to monitor Bangladesh-Myanmar border situation
Director general of BGB, Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui visited the south-eastern border of the country including Saint Martin’s Island to monitor the Bangladesh-Myanmar border situation, stated a press release.
Recently clashes between the Myanmar Army and the armed rebel group Arakan Army were noticed in Maungdaw region on the border of the Arakan State in Myanmar.
The BGB director general visited Saint Martin’s Island BOP under Teknaf battalion (2 BGB), observed the defence system of the BOP and visited various under-construction buildings in Saint Martin’s Island.
The BGF director general went there to monitor the border situation arising from Bangladesh’s Teknaf and Saint Martin’s Island border being located opposite of Myanmar’s Maungdaw border.
During his visit, the director general gave BGB personnel of all levels working at the border, various instructions on operational, training and administrative matters for the country’s sovereignty and border security.
The BGB director general sincerely thanked and expressed gratitude to all for performing their duties efficiently and successfully in this remote island despite various difficulties. At the same time, he ordered the BGB members to be always alert to deal with any situation arising on the border of Myanmar.
The director general then visited Ramu sector headquarters, battalion headquarters of Ramu battalion (30 BGB) and subordinate joint check post at Morichya.
During this time, the BGB chief exchanged views with BGB members of all levels who are working at the border and gave various directions on operational, training and administrative issues.
During the visit the BGB director general was accompanied by senior officials of BGB headquarters, Cox’s Bazar region commander, Ramu sector commander and other BGB officials.