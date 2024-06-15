Efforts underway to resolve Myanmar firing in Teknaf: Quader

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday said that efforts are being made to resolve the issue over shots being fired from Myanmar territory targeting Bangladeshi vessels along the Teknaf-St Martin’s island sea lane through discussions.

He said efforts are on to seek resolution through discussions, avoiding war. However, if attacked, a response will be given.

The bridges minister made these remarks at the Awami League president's office in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi on Saturday afternoon.

“Our neighbouring country Myanmar has some internal crises. They have 54 ethnic groups. There are conflicts among them. It will be very unfortunate if we suffer due to their internal crisis. A military government is in power there. We are trying to solve it through discussions and will continue to do so avoiding war. However, if we are attacked, we will respond. There is no reason to underestimate us. We are ready,” said Quader.