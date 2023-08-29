13 more dengue patients die, 2291 hospitalised in 24hrs

Thirteen more people died of dengue fever in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Tuesday, taking the death toll this year to 569. Of them 318 patients died in August alone.
Besides, 2291 people have been admitted to different hospitals in and outside Dhaka with the mosquito-borne viral fever during the period, according to a notice of the Health Emergency Operation Center and Control Room of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The DGHS stated that in the last 24 hours (from 8:00am Monday to 8:00am Tuesday), seven people died in different hospitals in Dhaka and six died in hospitals outside of Dhaka.
Of the 2291 admitted to hospitals, 920 were in Dhaka and 1371 outside the capital.
So far this year, a total of 119,133 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals – 56,247 in Dhaka and 62,886 outside the capital.
The dengue death toll has already reached a historic high as it surpassed the previous record of 281 deaths in 2022.
Earlier, 179 people died of dengue in 2019, seven in 2020, and 105 people died of dengue in 2021.