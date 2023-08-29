13 more dengue patients die, 2291 hospitalised in 24hrs

Thirteen more people died of dengue fever in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Tuesday, taking the death toll this year to 569. Of them 318 patients died in August alone.

Besides, 2291 people have been admitted to different hospitals in and outside Dhaka with the mosquito-borne viral fever during the period, according to a notice of the Health Emergency Operation Center and Control Room of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).