National election
Law enforcement to remain deployed 7 days before and after
Ahead of the 13th National Parliamentary Election and referendum scheduled for 12 February, the government has decided to deploy law enforcement agencies across the country in two phases.
From polling-centre-based security to the operation of mobile and striking forces, all activities will be coordinated under the authority of the returning officer.
The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a circular in this regard yesterday, Tuesday, though the circular was made public today, Wednesday.
The circular stated, with the aim of holding the 13th parliamentary election in a free, fair, peaceful, and neutral manner, police, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP), and the Coast Guard will be deployed to maintain law and order.
In addition, members of the armed forces will be deployed under the provision of ‘in aid to civil power’ to assist the local civil administration.
It said that law enforcement agencies will be deployed in two phases.
In the first phase, those who are currently deployed will remain in force.
In the second phase, centre-based deployment will take place, during which members of law enforcement agencies will perform duties for a total of seven days, from 8 to 14 February.
It further stated that to maintain law and order in the electoral areas, the armed forces, BGB, Coast Guard, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), police, Armed Police Battalion (APBN), and Ansar Battalion will work as mobile and striking forces. BGB, RAB, APBN, and Ansar Battalion will operate on a district, upazila, and police-station basis. The Coast Guard will be responsible for coastal areas.
All forces will report to the returning officer and perform their duties according to their instructions and advice. If necessary, mobile and striking teams may be reorganised.
Law and order coordination cell to be formed
The circular states that a law and order coordination cell will be formed to ensure coordination among the police, Ansar and VDP, as well as the armed forces, BGB, Coast Guard, and RAB. Each law enforcement agency will have one representative in the coordination cell.
It also states that, to provide round-the-clock services during the 13th parliamentary election and referendum, a special team will be formed under the emergency service number 999 and attached to the law and order coordination cell. This team will directly forward election-related complaints or information received to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the area-based law and order coordination cell for prompt action.
In coordination with the law and order coordination cells established at the district and upazila levels, armed forces, BGB, Coast Guard, and RAB will be deployed at polling centres alongside police and Ansar and VDP, considering security sensitivity.
In addition, to ensure a fair election, joint forces—coordinated through the election-time law and order coordination cells formed at the district and upazila levels—will conduct operations to recover illegal arms, arrest terrorists, carry out area-based drives based on specific intelligence, and operate checkpoints (search posts).