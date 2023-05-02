‘Road accidents, casualties decrease during this year’s Eid journey’

Road accidents during the Eid holiday have decreased by 18.2 per cent and the number of deaths by 21.1 per cent this year compared to the last year.

Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity revealed this information at its report on ‘Road accidents during Eid holiday 2023’.

Organisation’s secretary general Mozammel Haque Chowdhury disclosed the data of the report at a press briefing at Bangladesh Shishu Kalyan Parishad auditorium on Tuesday.

The report was prepared based on news published in 15 newspapers from 15 to 29 April.