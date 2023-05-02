‘Road accidents, casualties decrease during this year’s Eid journey’

Road accidents during the Eid holiday have decreased by 18.2 per cent and the number of deaths by 21.1 per cent this year compared to the last year.
Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity revealed this information at its report on ‘Road accidents during Eid holiday 2023’.
Organisation’s secretary general Mozammel Haque Chowdhury disclosed the data of the report at a press briefing at Bangladesh Shishu Kalyan Parishad auditorium on Tuesday.
The report was prepared based on news published in 15 newspapers from 15 to 29 April.
Mozammel Haque Chowdhury said a total of 304 accidents took place in the road during this year’s Eid journey that killed 328 people and injured 565.
A total of 341 accidents on road, railway and river route took place during the period killing 355 people and injuring 620.
Mozammel said 30 per cent less than expected passengers made Eid journeys this year due to price hike of essentials, unprecedented hike of transport cost, excessive heat and many other factors.
Also, the roads and highways in the country are in better condition now, thanks to continued development activities of the government.
He also said extension of Eid holiday by one day also contributed to reducing the accidents and deaths.
Mozammel said Eid journeys were more comfortable this year compared to previous Eid journeys due to supervision of various government bodies.
The report said motorcycle was involved with most road accidents this year. A total of 165 motorcycle accidents killed 167 people and injured 120 during this year’s Eid journeys.
Jatri Kalyan Samity’s secretary general said 18.2 per cent of the holidaymakers traveled on motorcycles as the vehicle was allowed to ply on all highways including the Padma Bridge.
He said number of motorcycles and easy bikes have increased like ‘cancer’ in the country.
Mozammel said a total of 216 victims of motorcycle accidents received treatment at National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) alone on Eid day. 93 of them were critically injured. A total of 105 people were admitted to the hospital till 2:00pm on the day after Eid.
He said the number of small vehicles such as motorcycles; auto rickshaws and easy bikes have increased in an unusual rate due to lack of quality buses on roads.