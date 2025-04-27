LGED engineer Rashedul owns plots, flats in Dhaka, wife possesses assets worth millions
Senior engineer Md Rashedul Alam of the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) has purchased a plot in an affluent residential area in Dhaka.
He has also acquired a flat and invested forty million taka in the stock market. Additionally, he holds fixed deposit receipts (FDRs) amounting to approximately Tk 12.5 million.
According to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), his wife also possesses assets worth millions of taka. A recommendation has been made to file a case against the couple.
It has been alleged that these substantial assets were accumulated through bribes.
Rashedul Alam’s wife, Aparna Rani Das, is a college lecturer.
The Anti-corruption Commission (ACC) conducted an investigation based on a report from the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) under the Central Bank, which highlighted unusual transactions in the bank accounts of Rashedul and Aparna.
The investigation revealed abnormal transactions amounting to over Tk 228 million, including the purchase of plots and flats and investments in the stock market.
Following the investigation, ACC assistant commissioner, Md Sajid-ur-Rahman has recommended legal action against the couple.
According to a reliable ACC source, engineer Rashedul accumulated substantial wealth between 2018 and 2024. In May of the previous year, he took leave and travelled abroad for further studies. He is currently residing in New Zealand with his family.
The ACC report states that three bank accounts and three FDR accounts have been identified under Rashedul’s name. Apart from these, his salary is deposited into a separate account with Sonali Bank. The other accounts were allegedly used for transactions involving illicit funds.
The report further reveals that Rashedul holds a BO (Beneficiary Owners) account with Sheltech Brokerage Limited. Through this BO account, shares worth over Tk 39 million were purchased across various companies from 2018 to 2024, funded via a private bank account in his name.
Sources involved in the investigation have indicated that all funds in the bank accounts of Rashedul and Aparna have been frozen and the plots in the residential area, as well as a piece of land in Homna, Comilla, Rashedul’s native area, have been confiscated.
Akhtar Hossain, Director General (Prevention) of the ACC, stated that following the submission of the report regarding Rashedul and his wife, further action will be taken in accordance with the law.
Watch worth Tk 150,000
Rashedul’s most recent posting was at Kishoreganj LGED. According ACC report, he led an extravagant lifestyle. He wore a wristwatch worth Tk 150,000 and regularly visited five-star hotels.
The investigation uncovered evidence of expenditures amounting to thousands of taka at these hotels. It was also found that in 2018, he purchased four expensive wristwatches from a prominent shopping mall in Dhaka.
According to the ACC report, between the 2016–17 and 2023–24 tax years, Rashedul received a total salary amounting to Tk 32,35,000. He declared savings of Tk 800,000. Additionally, he reported tax-exempt income of Tk 14,26,016, a gift of Tk 400,000 from his mother, land worth Tk 600,000 from his father and grandmother and gifts amounting to Tk 4,50,000 from close relatives.
Furthermore, he reported earnings of Tk 3,27,138 from General Provident Fund (GPF) interest and other sources and Tk 4,63,000 from remittances.
Assets worth millions of taka in wife’s name
Rashedul’s wife, Aparna Rani Das, is a lecturer at Gurudayal Government College in Kishoreganj. According to ACC sources, assets amounting to Tk 91,91 842 have been detected in Aparna’s name.
Of this amount, Tk 60,43,908 is deposited in a private bank (Kishoreganj branch), while Tk 31,47000 is held in cash. Additionally, she possesses ten bhori of gold jewellery.
The ACC report states that Aparna joined government service in 2017 after qualifying through BCS examination (Education Cadre). From the beginning of her career until 2021, she accumulated savings amounting to 10,75,000. She received a total of Tk 16,10,810 in salary and allowances and declared Tk 6,73,868 as tax-exempt income in her tax returns.
The ACC investigation revealed that Aparna’s legitimate income amounted to Tk 33,59,938. All other assets in her name have been deemed to have been acquired through illicit means.
Accountability of all involved is necessary
The ACC’s investigation did not find any lawful or credible source for Rashedul Alam’s extensive wealth. Attempts were made to reach Rashedul for comment via Facebook Messenger. However, he did not respond. Subsequent messages sent to him also went unanswered.
Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) told Prothom Alo that it is not possible for Rashedul to have accumulated such a vast amount of wealth through legal means. He asserted that these assets were acquired through corrupt practices.
Highlighting that corruption had become a norm over the past fifteen years, Iftekharuzzaman further stated political party leaders and numerous individuals within Rashedul’s own organisation were also likely involved.
He said that the ACC must conduct a thorough investigation into these matters and should ensure that all individuals involved are held accountable.