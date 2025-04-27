LGED engineer Rashedul owns plots, flats in Dhaka, wife possesses assets worth millions

Senior engineer Md Rashedul Alam of the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) has purchased a plot in an affluent residential area in Dhaka.

He has also acquired a flat and invested forty million taka in the stock market. Additionally, he holds fixed deposit receipts (FDRs) amounting to approximately Tk 12.5 million.

According to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), his wife also possesses assets worth millions of taka. A recommendation has been made to file a case against the couple.

It has been alleged that these substantial assets were accumulated through bribes.

Rashedul Alam’s wife, Aparna Rani Das, is a college lecturer.

The Anti-corruption Commission (ACC) conducted an investigation based on a report from the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) under the Central Bank, which highlighted unusual transactions in the bank accounts of Rashedul and Aparna.

The investigation revealed abnormal transactions amounting to over Tk 228 million, including the purchase of plots and flats and investments in the stock market.

Following the investigation, ACC assistant commissioner, Md Sajid-ur-Rahman has recommended legal action against the couple.