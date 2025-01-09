3 committees to advise recruitment, transfers of senior officials

A "public administration committee" has been formed to advise on matters related to the recruitment, transfers, and discipline of officials at the rank of joint secretary and above, including divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners.

Salehuddin Ahmed, adviser to the finance ministry, will chair this six-member committee, which includes Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, adviser to the ministry of power, energy, and mineral resources; Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser to the ministry of environment, forest, and climate change; the cabinet secretary; secretary of the public administration ministry, and Nahid Islam, adviser to the information and broadcasting ministry, who will serve as the member secretary.

The public administration ministry will provide secretarial support to the committee. The notification specifies that the committee may seek information from relevant offices as required.