3 committees to advise recruitment, transfers of senior officials
The government has constituted three high-level committees to provide recommendations on recruitment, transfers, and discipline of senior officials under the public administration ministry, including field administration, as well as senior officials in the police and foreign affairs ministry.
The cabinet division issued a notification on Thursday, announcing the formation of these committees.
Public administration committee
A "public administration committee" has been formed to advise on matters related to the recruitment, transfers, and discipline of officials at the rank of joint secretary and above, including divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners.
Salehuddin Ahmed, adviser to the finance ministry, will chair this six-member committee, which includes Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, adviser to the ministry of power, energy, and mineral resources; Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser to the ministry of environment, forest, and climate change; the cabinet secretary; secretary of the public administration ministry, and Nahid Islam, adviser to the information and broadcasting ministry, who will serve as the member secretary.
The public administration ministry will provide secretarial support to the committee. The notification specifies that the committee may seek information from relevant offices as required.
Order and discipline committee
An "order and discipline committee" has been established to provide recommendations on recruitment, transfers, and discipline within the police force, particularly for ranks such as SPs (Superintendents of Police), DIGs (Deputy Inspector Generals), and higher levels.
Lieutenant General (retd.) Md. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, Adviser to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Agriculture, will chair this seven-member committee. Members include Dr. Asif Nazrul, Adviser to the Ministry of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs, and the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment; Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan, Adviser to the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives, and the Ministry of Youth and Sports; Md. Khoda Bakhsh Chowdhury, Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser; the Home Secretary; Inspector General of Police; and Brigadier General (retd) Dr. M. Sakhawat Hossain, Adviser to the Ministry of Shipping and the Ministry of Labour and Employment, who will serve as the Member Secretary.
The Ministry of Home Affairs will provide secretarial support. The notification mentions that the committee may obtain information from relevant offices as needed.
Foreign affairs committee
A "Foreign Affairs Committee" has been constituted to advise on the recruitment, transfers, and discipline of Directors General and officials of equivalent or higher ranks within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Touhid Hossain, Adviser to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will chair this committee. Its members include Adilur Rahman Khan, Adviser to the Ministry of Industries and the Ministry of Housing and Public Works; Dr. Khalilur Rahman, High Representative for Rohingya Affairs and Priority Matters to the Chief Adviser; Foreign Secretary; and Md. Mahfuj Alam, Adviser attached to the Chief Adviser's Office, who will serve as the Member Secretary.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will provide secretarial support to this committee, which may seek information from relevant offices as needed, according to the notification.