Child finds his mother after 5 years on the streets

At around 9:30 pm on the night the photo card was published, I received a call from an unknown number. The caller introduced himself as Borhan Uddin, claiming to be Saidul’s paternal uncle. He said he lived in Dhanmondi 27 and wanted to go to Saidul that very night. I asked him to come to the Prothom Alo office.

It was close to 11:00 pm. I was at the Prothom Alo office with a friend. Borhan arrived, along with two others. They had a photo of the child from when he went missing and copies of the parents’ national identity cards. He said Saidul’s parents had already set out from Chattogram.

Many people were contacting me regarding the child. When I informed colleagues, they advised me that it would be better to hand Saidul over to his parents in the presence of police during the day. I asked Borhan Uddin to bring Saidul’s parents the next day.

Concerned for the child’s safety, I went to the Purana Paltan area that same night with a friend. It was around 12:30 am. The streets were deserted. The group of street children was not where they had said they would be. I began searching. I met several children from the group; they recognised me and said, “Fuad bhai, he was with us. Wait here, we’ll find him.”

I searched with them around the Secretariat metro rail station, the Kakrail-bound road, and the Motijheel-bound road, but could not find Saidul anywhere.

It was past 1:00 am, and we were still searching. At one point, other street children said they had a mobile phone and asked me to leave my number so they could call me when they found Saidul.

Disheartened, as I was looking for an auto-rickshaw to go home, I spotted Saidul at the mouth of an alley. I asked him to come to my home with me, but he refused. I then told him not to go with anyone and that his parents were on their way to Dhaka. Hearing this, he broke down in tears.