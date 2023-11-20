Jubo League man injured in explosion near AL central office 

A leader of the ruling Awami League's youth wing, Jubo League, was injured in a crude bomb explosion near the party's central office on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.
The injured Riadur Rashid, 40, is a member of ward no. 13 of Paltan thana Jubo League.
The incident occurred on Bangabandhu Avenue at around 9:00 pm on Sunday.
Awami League central office worker Fuhad Ahmed took Riadur to Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 10:00 pm.
Bacchu Mia, inspector of Dhaka Medical Police Outpost, told Prothom Alo that Riadur's right elbow was injured. He left after receiving first aid.
According to Fuhad, Riadur Rashid was having tea in a shop near the central office of Awami League when unidentified miscreants on a motorcycle threw a crude bomb and fled.
The explosive fell to the ground and exploded, causing a splinter injury to his right elbow.
Riadur lives in Kajla Boubazar area of Jatrabari.
Earlier, miscreants detonated a crude bomb in front of Wari police station's gate in the capital around 8:30 pm.
Police reported that the bomb was thrown at the police station gate from the flyover. Upon receiving the information, the police bomb disposal team rushed to the spot.
However, no injuries were reported in the incident.