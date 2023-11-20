Jubo League man injured in explosion near AL central office 

A leader of the ruling Awami League's youth wing, Jubo League, was injured in a crude bomb explosion near the party's central office on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.

The injured Riadur Rashid, 40, is a member of ward no. 13 of Paltan thana Jubo League.

The incident occurred on Bangabandhu Avenue at around 9:00 pm on Sunday.

Awami League central office worker Fuhad Ahmed took Riadur to Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 10:00 pm.