Harassing sections omitted in new draft of cyber law

The section on the crime related to cyber bullying has been omitted from a new draft of the Cyber Security Ordinance. This new section was added after the interim government took over. It sparked widespread criticism.

Some nine sections of the Cyber Security Act which was enacted during the regime of the ousted Awami League government have been excluded from the draft of the cyber security ordinance prepared by the interim government.

Experts say the omission of controversial sections will limit the opportunities to harass people for expressing their opinions.

Different aspects of the draft were highlighted in a press conference organised at the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division in the capital’s Agargaon on Wednesday.

It was said at the press conference that the draft had been uploaded on the website of the division on Wednesday. The Division will take opinions from the stakeholders till 6 February. After that, there will be discussions on it. Following that, the revised draft will be sent to the advisory council for approval.