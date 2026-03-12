Eid travel: Various tactics used to charge higher fares

The distance from Dhaka to Gournadi upazila in Barishal is about 146 kilometres. From there, the distance to Patuakhali is roughly another 80 kilometres. Even if a passenger boards a bus in Dhaka and gets off at Gournadi, they must pay the fare up to Patuakhali. There are no buses that operate only up to Gournadi. Although buses run up to Barishal, it is difficult to get tickets during Eid travel.

This is one of several tactics used to collect extra fares ahead of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr. Several other strategies are also being used to collect additional fares on long-distance buses. Passengers say that the price of advance tickets is at least predetermined. However, when passenger pressure increases toward the end, bus owners start operating additional trips on the spot. Fares on those trips are charged arbitrarily.

These tactics have been continuing for years, and extra fares are being collected. The government often warns that strict action will be taken if additional fares are charged; however, effective measures are not taken.