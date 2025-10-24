UN must continue to evolve to fulfill collective aspiration for peace, multilateralism: Chief Adviser

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has said the United Nations (UN) must continue to evolve and adapt to fulfill collective aspiration for peace and multilateralism.

“The United Nations must continue to evolve and adapt if it is to fulfill our collective aspiration for peace and multilateralism. We join the call for reforming the UN to make it more agile, integrated, and equipped to deliver the aspirations of all people in an evolving global landscape,” he said.

The Chief Adviser said this in a message today, Friday, marking the United Nations Day on 24 October, which marks the 80th founding anniversary of the UN.