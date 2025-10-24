UN Day
UN must continue to evolve to fulfill collective aspiration for peace, multilateralism: Chief Adviser
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has said the United Nations (UN) must continue to evolve and adapt to fulfill collective aspiration for peace and multilateralism.
“The United Nations must continue to evolve and adapt if it is to fulfill our collective aspiration for peace and multilateralism. We join the call for reforming the UN to make it more agile, integrated, and equipped to deliver the aspirations of all people in an evolving global landscape,” he said.
The Chief Adviser said this in a message today, Friday, marking the United Nations Day on 24 October, which marks the 80th founding anniversary of the UN.
“On this solemn occasion, we pledge that Bangladesh will continue to do its part to ensure a stable and peaceful world, as envisioned in the UN Charter,” he said
On the occasion, Professor Yunus, on behalf of the people of Bangladesh, wished all member states, partners in the UN System, and other stakeholders a happy ‘United Nations Day’.
This is an occasion for the international community to renew its pledge to build a world free from fear and want, and rejuvenate the spirit of multilateralism and consensus-building that the UN embodies, he said.
Over the past eight decades, the Chief Adviser said, the UN has expanded its scope of work and deepened its engagement around the globe.
“It has played an indispensable role in advancing peace and security, in protecting human rights, and in promoting sustainable development, improving lives across the world,” he said.
Since attaining its membership in 1974, Professor Yunus said, Bangladesh has assiduously built its reputation as an active, responsible, and contributing member of the UN.
“Bearing the flag of the culture of peace, Bangladesh has been participating in the most perilous UN peacekeeping operations across the globe and has been one of the leading contributor countries under the UN blue helmet,” he said.
“Many of our valiant soldiers have made the supreme sacrifice for the sake of establishing peace,” Professor Yunus added.
Be it sustainable development, trade, or addressing the climate crisis, global South countries like Bangladesh thrive in a rules-based multilateral system, he said, adding, “We, however, witness with concern the tensions of unilateral measures and unequal treatment in bilateral relations.”
Noting that the recent conflicts have plunged the world into collective uncertainty, the Chief Adviser said, “We must acknowledge that multilateral diplomacy is under strain. Extreme nationalism and indifference to human pain are destroying the progress humanity has built through decades of struggle.”
The world has become an audience to live broadcasts of a genocide happening in Gaza, Professor Yunus noted.
“In our own backyard, we have witnessed the deprivation of rights and persecution of the Rohingyas, rooted in cultural identity-based politics, for which we have called for renewed attention of the international community,” he said.