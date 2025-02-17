1059 police members accused in July killings, 41 arrested

Cases have been filed against 1,059 police officers in various police stations and courts across the country on charges of shootings and killings during the July mass uprising. So far, 41 officers have been arrested in connection with these cases.

Among the arrested are former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah-Al Mamun, former IGP AKM Shahidul Haque, former Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Md. Asaduzzaman Mia, and Joint Commissioner Mashiur Rahman.

Others include Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mollah Nazrul Islam and former Chittagong Metropolitan Police Commissioner Saiful Islam. However, several high-profile officers remain at large, including former Additional IGP Md. Monirul Islam, former DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman, and former Additional Commissioner (Detective Branch) Mohammad Harun-ur-Rashid. Some have reportedly fled the country.

According to the police headquarters, the widespread shooting and killing of civilians during the student-led movement from 16 July to 5 August last year has drawn intense criticism, both within and outside the police force. There have been growing demands to identify and hold those responsible accountable.