Post-uprising 6 months
1059 police members accused in July killings, 41 arrested
Cases have been filed against 1,059 police officers in various police stations and courts across the country on charges of shootings and killings during the July mass uprising. So far, 41 officers have been arrested in connection with these cases.
Among the arrested are former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah-Al Mamun, former IGP AKM Shahidul Haque, former Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Md. Asaduzzaman Mia, and Joint Commissioner Mashiur Rahman.
Others include Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mollah Nazrul Islam and former Chittagong Metropolitan Police Commissioner Saiful Islam. However, several high-profile officers remain at large, including former Additional IGP Md. Monirul Islam, former DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman, and former Additional Commissioner (Detective Branch) Mohammad Harun-ur-Rashid. Some have reportedly fled the country.
According to the police headquarters, the widespread shooting and killing of civilians during the student-led movement from 16 July to 5 August last year has drawn intense criticism, both within and outside the police force. There have been growing demands to identify and hold those responsible accountable.
The 1,059 police officers facing charges include five former IGPs, 41 former Additional IGPs, 12 former DIGs, 12 current DIGs, two former Additional DIGs, 42 current Additional DIGs, three former Superintendents of Police (SPs), 59 current SPs, 56 Additional Superintendents of Police, 21 Assistant Superintendents of Police, 168 Inspectors, and 638 Sub-Inspectors (SIs), Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs), Naiks, and Constables.
While the police headquarters has not officially disclosed the number of cases against its officers, sources indicate that 656 cases have been filed related to killings during the uprising, while 737 cases involve injuries—bringing the total number of cases linked to casualties to 1,393. Several senior police officers have stated that many of those implicated were close to the ousted Awami League government and were involved in issuing or executing orders to suppress the protests.
However, they also claim that some officers have been accused unfairly. Authorities insist that legal action is being taken after thorough verification, and innocent officers will not be harassed.
IGP Baharul Alam told Prothom Alo in December that a committee has been formed in each of the eight police ranges, led by an Additional DIG, to oversee cases related to the killings. These committees will supervise the investigations, which will be conducted by experienced former and current officers.
In most cases, police officers are being charged alongside other individuals. As a result, the prosecution of those involved in the killings depends on the progress of these investigations.
When asked about the matter, Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of the Police Headquarters’ Media and Public Relations Department, Enamul Haque Sagar, told Prothom Alo that law enforcement is taking these cases seriously and will bring those found guilty to justice.
Apart from cases filed by victims’ families, the killings during the July mass uprising are also being prosecuted at the International Crimes Tribunal. So far, 18 former law enforcement officers have been arrested in connection with those proceedings.
Those arrested
Among the then-officers of the arrested police are former Deputy Commissioner of DMP Md. Jasim Uddin Molla, Superintendent of Police (SP) Tanvir Salehin, Mohiuddin Farooqui, Abdul Mannan, SM Tanvir Arafat, Asaduzzaman, Md. Abdullahil Kafi, Jewel Rana, Additional Superintendent of Police of Armed Police Battalion (APBN) Md. Rafiqul Islam, Additional Superintendent of Police of Dhaka District Shahidul Islam, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) Md. Sadeq Kawsar Dastagir, Additional Superintendent of Police of Barisal Alep Uddin, Additional Deputy Commissioner of DMP Mirpur Division Darus Salam Region MM Mainul Islam, Assistant Commissioners of DMP Traffic Division Iftekhar Mahmud and Md. Tanzil Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner of DMP Badda Region Rajan Kumar Saha, Former Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Jatrabari Police Station Abul Hasan, Former OC of Gulshan Police Station Mazharul Islam, among others.
Who face the most cases?
According to the police headquarters, the highest number of cases has been filed against the then Additional Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Mohammad Harun-or-Rashid, who faces 174 cases. He is followed by former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, against whom 159 cases have been filed. Additionally, former IGP Shahidul Haque faces 23 cases, Benazir Ahmed 11 cases, Hasan Mahmud Khandaker seven cases, and Javed Patwari two cases.
Among other senior officials, former Additional IGP Md. Monirul Islam has been accused in 46 cases, while former DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman faces 118 cases. Former Dhaka Range DIG Syed Nurul Islam has been named in 16 cases, former Additional DIG Biplab Kumar Sarkar in 128 cases, and Additional DIG SM Mehedi Hasan in 33 cases.
Among DMP deputy commissioners, the highest number of cases has been filed against Mohammad Iqbal Hossain, the then Deputy Commissioner of Wari Division, who faces 27 cases. A video that went viral after the fall of the government shows Iqbal speaking with former Home Minister Md. Asaduzzaman Khan about the shooting of anti-discrimination protesters.
In the footage, Iqbal is seen showing a video on his mobile phone and saying, ”Sir, it seems like shooting and taking down bodies. I shoot, one dies, one is injured. Only one goes, sir, the rest don’t go. This is the biggest fear and worry, sir...” Former IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun and former Home Secretary Jahangir Alam were also present at the time.
The list of accused includes several high-ranking officers such as former Additional IGPs Mokhlesur Rahman, Shafiqul Islam, Iqbal Bahar, Mahbubur Rahman, Atiqul Islam, Banaj Kumar Majumder, Didar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali Mia, M Khurshid Hossain, Selim Mohammad Jahangir, Khandaker Lutful Kabir, Krishnapada Roy, and AKM Hafiz Akhter. Additionally, former DIG SM Mahfuzul Haque Nuruzzaman has also been implicated.
Former IGP Muhammad Nurul Huda told Prothom Alo that the investigation into the July mass uprising cases should be expedited. He emphasised that those who are innocent should be acquitted, while those found responsible should be brought before the court.