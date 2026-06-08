Chittagong Port: New consortium, including firms linked to two MPs, seeks NCT contract

After the proposal from the UAE-based DP World and local conglomerate MGH Group, a new consortium of three Bangladeshi companies has now proposed to operate Chittagong Port’s New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT). Two of the consortium’s member companies are owned by members of the current parliament.

The consortium, named Saif-Cosmos-Everest Port Services Consortium, formally submitted its proposal to the Ministry of Shipping on 28 April, seeking to operate the terminal for 15 years. The proposal has come to light more than a month later.

The proposal emerged at a time when the process of granting a long-term lease of NCT to DP World has become active again. Coincidentally, MGH Group also submitted a proposal to operate the terminal on the same day, 28 April.

NCT is the largest among Chittagong Port’s four operational container terminals. Last year, it handled 44 per cent of all containers loaded and unloaded at the port.