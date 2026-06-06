DP World back in focus over NTC, two letters sent on the same day

Two letters carrying different messages on the same issue were sent on the same day regarding the lease of the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT), the most important terminal at Chittagong Port. The two letters, both issued by the Ministry of Shipping, have once again brought the NCT lease issue into the spotlight.

In a letter sent to Chittagong Port on Thursday morning, the Ministry of Shipping instructed that the process of leasing NCT to Dubai-based port operator DP World should either be concluded quickly or cancelled. However, another letter sent later the same afternoon directed the port authority to continue discussions with DP World. As a result, the issue of leasing the terminal has returned to public debate.

The NCT leasing process, which had been suspended toward the end of the interim government, was revived under the new government. The contradictory directives have raised fresh questions both inside and outside the port about the government''s actual position on NCT.