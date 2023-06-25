28pc physicians working during Covid face depression

"The quiet departure of one physician after another leaves us shocked. We empathise deeply when others pass away, but the loss of our colleagues drains our courage and patience," said Shahzad Hossain, the head of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Kurmitola General Hospital in the capital, in an emotional Facebook post in 2020. His words encapsulated the sorrow he felt for the patients and colleagues who succumbed to the grip of the coronavirus (Covid-19).

Having served as the ICU head at the hospital from April 2020 to December 2022, Shahzad Hossain currently is the head and assistant professor in the Department of Anesthesiology at the same institution.