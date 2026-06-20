‘Banglar Joyjatra’ sailors remain stranded in the Persian Gulf
The news of the Iran–United States agreement had given fresh hope to the 31 Bangladeshi sailors aboard the MV Banglar Joyjatra. They had expected that once the Strait of Hormuz returned to normalcy, their long period of uncertainty would end. However, that wait is not over yet. Despite the agreement, ship movements through the Strait of Hormuz have not fully normalised yet, leaving the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) vessel stranded in the Persian Gulf.
Following the announcement of the Iran-US memorandum of understanding last Thursday (18 June), ship movements through the Strait of Hormuz increased slightly. While ships from various countries have crossed the strait with permission, Banglar Joyjatra was unable to cross as of Saturday (20 June).
According to Marine Traffic, a ship-tracking service, at least 25 vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday following the agreement. However, the Bangladeshi ship was not among them.
Although an agreement has been reached, vessel movement has not yet fully normalised. Only those ships that are being granted permission by the relevant Iranian authorities are able to cross the Strait of Hormuz. We are still waiting.
The ship’s captain, Shafiqul Islam, told Prothom Alo via WhatsApp, “Although an agreement has been reached, ship movements are not yet completely normal. Only the ships being permitted by the relevant Iranian authorities can cross Hormuz. We are still waiting.”
31 sailors in uncertainty
The prolonged wait has intensified mental stress among the crew. All 31 crew members on the vessel are Bangladeshi. Since the conflict began, they have been living under constant fear of missile attacks, the sounds of explosions and intense military activity.
Ship officials stated that they attempted to cross the Strait of Hormuz at least three times since the war began. However, each time they were forced to turn back as the necessary permission was not granted. Consequently, the ship remains stationed in the Persian Gulf.
Their families are equally concerned. They had hoped the situation would stabilise quickly after the agreement. However, as days pass, the vessel has still not been able to safely cross the Strait of Hormuz.
How the vessel became stranded
According to sources from the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC), Banglar Joyjatra entered the Persian Gulf via the Strait of Hormuz on 2 February with cargo from India. After loading steel coils from a port in Qatar, it reached the Jebel Ali port in the United Arab Emirates on 27 February.
The very next day, the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran. As the conflict erupted, the vessel became stranded in the Persian Gulf due to security risks.
Ship officials stated that they attempted to cross the Strait of Hormuz at least three times since the war began. However, each time they were forced to turn back as the necessary permissions were not granted. Consequently, the ship remains stationed in the Persian Gulf.
When will the wait end?
An agreement has been reached and some ships have begun moving. Yet, for the sailors of Banglar Joyjatra, relief has yet to arrive.
When will Hormuz be fully safe? When will the permission to sail be granted? And when will Banglar Joyjatra finally head for its destination? The answers to these questions remain unknown.
Anchored in the Persian Gulf, the 31 Bangladeshi sailors spend each day hoping for some answers.