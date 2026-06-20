‘Banglar Joyjatra’ sailors remain stranded in the Persian Gulf

The news of the Iran–United States agreement had given fresh hope to the 31 Bangladeshi sailors aboard the MV Banglar Joyjatra. They had expected that once the Strait of Hormuz returned to normalcy, their long period of uncertainty would end. However, that wait is not over yet. Despite the agreement, ship movements through the Strait of Hormuz have not fully normalised yet, leaving the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) vessel stranded in the Persian Gulf.

Following the announcement of the Iran-US memorandum of understanding last Thursday (18 June), ship movements through the Strait of Hormuz increased slightly. While ships from various countries have crossed the strait with permission, Banglar Joyjatra was unable to cross as of Saturday (20 June).