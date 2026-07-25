Bangladesh faces heightened risks from energy dependence and remittance flows

Bangladesh faces significantly greater risks than many other developing, least developed and emerging economies as a result of the crisis triggered by the Iran war.

The country's vulnerability stems from its dependence on energy imports from the Gulf region in the Middle East.

At the same time, a large number of Bangladeshi migrant workers are employed in member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), where they play a vital role in supporting Bangladesh's economy through remittance inflows.

Jin Liangxiang, director of the Centre for Middle East Studies and Senior Fellow at the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies (SIIS), made these observations.

On Friday, he delivered a keynote address titled "The Iran–US Conflict and the Emerging Security Landscape" on the opening day of the two-day Bengal Delta Conference 2026 in Dhaka. The international conference has been organised by the Dhaka Institute of Research and Analytics (DIRA).