Prime Minister’s first overseas visit to be Malaysia

The first invitation for an overseas visit received by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman came from India. Shortly after the February election, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent him a letter inviting him to visit New Delhi. An invitation was also extended by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Subsequently, Chinese Premier Li Qiang sent an invitation for an official visit to Beijing.

In the end, however, Tarique Rahman has chosen Malaysia—rather than India or China—for his first foreign trip as head of government.

Preparations have begun for the prime minister’s two-day state visit to Kuala Lumpur on 21 and 22 June, a senior government official confirmed to Prothom Alo.

He said that Tarique Rahman will undertake the visit at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.