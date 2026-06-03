Diplomacy
Prime Minister’s first overseas visit to be Malaysia
Diplomatic analysts view the decision to begin the prime minister’s programme of state visits with Malaysia as a reflection of Bangladesh’s balanced diplomatic posture.
The first invitation for an overseas visit received by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman came from India. Shortly after the February election, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent him a letter inviting him to visit New Delhi. An invitation was also extended by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Subsequently, Chinese Premier Li Qiang sent an invitation for an official visit to Beijing.
In the end, however, Tarique Rahman has chosen Malaysia—rather than India or China—for his first foreign trip as head of government.
Preparations have begun for the prime minister’s two-day state visit to Kuala Lumpur on 21 and 22 June, a senior government official confirmed to Prothom Alo.
He said that Tarique Rahman will undertake the visit at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.
Officials at the Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur said that the Malaysian government formally confirmed the Prime Minister’s visit through an official letter sent on Monday morning.
The officials also said that discussions are currently underway regarding the arrangement of a bilateral meeting between the two leaders on 22 June, the second day of the visit.
The agenda and detailed programme of the visit have yet to be finalised. Diplomatic sources in both Dhaka and Kuala Lumpur indicated that these matters may be settled sometime next week.
Amid intensifying geopolitical competition between India and China and an evolving global environment, it is essential for Bangladesh to maintain equilibrium in its external relations.
According to the sources, the government exercised particular caution in selecting the destination for Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s first overseas visit, given the realities of regional geopolitics and the strategic competition between India and China. For that reason, choosing a third country rather than either New Delhi or Beijing gained prominence in government deliberations.
Diplomatic observers note that the destination of a prime minister’s first state visit is not merely a matter of protocol; it also serves as a symbolic indication of the new government’s foreign policy priorities. Viewed from that perspective, the decision to choose Malaysia instead of India or China may be interpreted as an effort to maintain balance amid regional competition.
Geopolitics and the search for balance
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), under the leadership of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, assumed power in February. Following the formation of the government, speculation emerged over whether his first foreign trip would be to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. There is precedent for newly installed prime ministers making Saudi Arabia their first overseas destination.
However, plans for such a visit did not progress after the United States and Israel became involved in a conflict with Iran. At senior levels of government, discussions were also held regarding the possibility of beginning Tarique Rahman’s foreign engagements with a visit to a SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) member state such as Bhutan.
From April onwards, China actively expressed interest in hosting the prime minister in Beijing. During a meeting in Beijing on 6 May between Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, one of the principal topics of discussion was a prospective visit by Tarique Rahman. During that meeting, China expressed its desire to host the prime minister in Beijing during the final week of June. On 23 May, a formal invitation letter from Premier Li Qiang arrived in Dhaka.
Taking the broader diplomatic context into account, the decision to make Malaysia the destination of the prime minister’s first overseas visit is a sound one.
After receiving correspondence from the Chinese Embassy proposing a visit between 23 and 26 June, policymakers within the government discussed whether the prime minister’s first state visit should be to China or elsewhere. At that stage, Malaysia emerged as a preferred third-country option. Shortly after Tarique Rahman assumed office in February, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had telephoned to congratulate him and extended an invitation to visit Malaysia.
Against this backdrop, and with a view to avoiding criticism both politically and in the public sphere amid the geopolitical rivalry between two of Asia’s most influential powers, the government opted to prioritise Malaysia.
Diplomatic sources in Dhaka and Kuala Lumpur said that just before the Eid holidays, on 24 May, the Bangladesh High Commission formally initiated discussions with Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding a possible visit by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. The Malaysian side responded positively.
On 1 June, through diplomatic correspondence, Anwar Ibrahim formally confirmed his invitation for the Bangladeshi Prime Minister to visit the Southeast Asian nation on 21 and 22 June.
Malaysia in Bangladesh’s diplomatic equation
According to Major General (retd.) ANM Muniruzzaman, President of the Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS), the prime minister’s decision to select Malaysia for his first state visit is a positive development.
He noted that Malaysia has long been a trusted and close friend of Bangladesh, with cooperation steadily expanding across trade, economic affairs and numerous other sectors. The Muslim-majority country is also an important destination for Bangladeshi workers.
Taking the broader diplomatic context into account, he said, the decision to make Malaysia the destination of the prime minister’s first overseas visit is a sound one.
Many diplomatic analysts view the decision to begin the prime minister’s programme of state visits with Malaysia as a reflection of Bangladesh’s balanced diplomatic posture.
In their view, amid intensifying geopolitical competition between India and China and an evolving global environment, it is essential for Bangladesh to maintain equilibrium in its external relations.
Although the agenda has yet to be finalised, sources indicated that migration, trade and investment, as well as cooperation in the education sector, are likely to feature prominently during the forthcoming visit.
Referring to Malaysia’s interest in educational cooperation, several Bangladeshi diplomats told this correspondent that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has emphasised advancing collaboration between the two countries in this field.
At present, at least 11,000 Bangladeshi students are studying in Malaysia, making Bangladesh the second-largest source of foreign students in the country. China currently has approximately 62,000 students enrolled there.
Overall, the forthcoming visit is expected to focus not only on Malaysia’s labour market but also on opportunities for deeper engagement in education, investment and manufacturing, as Bangladesh seeks new avenues for partnership and economic cooperation.