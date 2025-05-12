82pc shortage of nurses in the country 

International Nurses Day is being observed today, Monday, amid a severe crisis in Bangladesh’s nursing sector.

The country currently needs 310,500 nurses based on its population, but there are only 56,734 nurses available—resulting in 82 per cent shortfall.

This alarming statistic was highlighted in the recent report by the Health Sector Reform Commission.

Healthcare experts say that the acute shortage of nurses is one of the main reasons behind the unsatisfactory quality of medical services in the country.

This year’s International Nurses Day has focused on the health and wellbeing of nurses themselves.

The central message is that protecting nurses and ensuring their physical and mental health is key to building a stronger healthcare system and, ultimately, a stronger economy.