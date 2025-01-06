Avail visa by 31 Jan or face music, home adviser to illegal foreigners

Action will be taken if any foreigner who has been residing in Bangladesh illegally, does not take any visa by 31 January, said home adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Monday.

He also warned that anyone detained without any valid visa will be sent back to their country.

While visiting the Department of Immigration & Passports today, Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said there are a number of foreigners in the country who do not have any visa. Many of them have been in various jobs as well. Legal action will be taken against them if they do not avail visa by 31 January.