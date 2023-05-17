Purbachal New Town project delayed due to 4 reasons including Covid

In accordance with the plan, the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartipakkha (RAJUK) couldn't complete the Purbachal New Town project in 2010.

The project has been extended seven times till the date, citing four reasons behind the project's delay, including the Covid pandemic and legal constrains, according to RAJUK officials who now said they will complete the project by next year.

The largest residential project in the country’s history was started in 1995.

In the backdrop of repeated failure to complete the project timely, it has been extended by one and a half years from June 2022 to December 2024. But a section of RAJUK officials have expressed doubts whether the project will be finished within the new deadline at all.