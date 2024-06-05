Wives of Aziz Ahmed's two siblings obtain e-passports with false info

The wives of two brothers of former army chief General (retd) Aziz Ahmed have obtained e-passports with false information, just like their husbands.

Dilara Hasan, wife of Haris Ahmed, mentioned her husband’s name as Mohammad Hasan in her e-passport, while Shamim Ara Khan, wife of Tofail Ahmed alias Josef, named Tanveer Ahmed Tanjeel as her husband.

Although some court documents contain their real identities, they both received e-passports in the fake names with validity of 10 years and faced no adversities due to their engagement with the influential family.